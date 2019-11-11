If You Had Bought FORTEC Elektronik (ETR:FEV) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 78%

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the FORTEC Elektronik AG (ETR:FEV) share price is up 78% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 24% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 7.9% in the last year , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, FORTEC Elektronik managed to grow its earnings per share at 27% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 12% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.37 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that FORTEC Elektronik has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for FORTEC Elektronik the TSR over the last 5 years was 108%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

FORTEC Elektronik provided a TSR of 7.9% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 16% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. Before forming an opinion on FORTEC Elektronik you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

