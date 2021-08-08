If You Had Bought Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 117% Gain Today

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) share price has soared 117% return in just a single year. It's down 2.7% in the last seven days. It is also impressive that the stock is up 45% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

See our latest analysis for Frasers Group

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Frasers Group saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

Frasers Group's revenue actually dropped 8.4% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

If you are thinking of buying or selling Frasers Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Frasers Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 117% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 14%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Frasers Group (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is a Bet on a Future That Is Getting Nearer

    When QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) reported quarterly results on July 27 after the market closed, QS stock briefly rallied before giving back gains. Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com The loss in the quarter will not move QS stock meaningfully for now. Investors instead are digesting the company’s progress in battery advancements from here. Look at QuantumScape’s battery test results in the letter to shareholders. This lays out a clear vision in the company’s solid-state lithium-metal battery techno

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 2 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

    Investing in exchange-traded funds can be a relatively effortless way to generate wealth. ETFs are low-cost and low-maintenance investments that also provide the benefit of immediate diversification, because each fund may contain hundreds or thousands of stocks. Not all ETFs are created equal, though, and some are better investments than others.

  • Why the Stock Market is Going to Continue Climbing Higher

    As you may know, I do not like August since it is a seasonally weak month for the stock market. What tends to happen is that lots of folks, especially traders in Europe and many on Wall Street, go on extended vacations, so “air pockets” can materialize. Source: Shutterstock I also anticipate both sales and earnings momentum will be decelerating in the upcoming months. As an example, my average Breakthrough Stock’s sales and earnings are forecasted to slow to an annual pace of 83.2% and 377%, res

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 1 Healthcare Dividend Giant to Bank On Right Now

    The pipeline and consistent dividend history of this Dividend Aristocrat mean its payout is likely to remain strong.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Illumina Stock Will Be Unstoppable Once the Grail Acquisition Gets Approved

    Illumina’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) strong growth and tremendous potential make ILMN stock worth buying. Source: Shutterstock It’s true that the company’s shares are not at all cheap. Still, the demand for Illumina’s next-generation sequencing tools are poised to surge tremendously, making the shares very attractive for longer-term growth investors. Meanwhile, after researching the issue of Illumina’s controversial acquisition of Grail, I think that there’s an 80%-90% chance that the deal will be approved.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy From Cathie Wood’s Fleet of ETFs

    If you’re looking for stocks to buy and can’t stand the 15 minutes of fame portfolio manager Cathie Wood’s gotten for her investment management company, Ark Investment Management, you might want to buy the Short ARKK ETF when it becomes available. The anti-ARKK ETF will trade under the symbol SARK and be actively managed by Tuttle Capital Management CEO Matt Tuttle. It will provide the inverse daily return of Wood’s biggest and best-known fund, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). You know the ET

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • Is the housing boom now a housing bubble?

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • Stock Market Crashes Are Common: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to scoop up great companies at a discount.

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?