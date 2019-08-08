If You Had Bought Greenpower Energy (ASX:GPP) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 92% Loss, Today

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held Greenpower Energy Limited (ASX:GPP) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 92% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 70% in the last year.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

We don't think Greenpower Energy's revenue of AU$4,198 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that Greenpower Energy finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Greenpower Energy investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

When it reported in December 2018 Greenpower Energy had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just AU$636k to be specific. So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 39% per year, over 5 years. You can see in the image below, how Greenpower Energy's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Greenpower Energy's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

ASX:GPP Historical Debt, August 8th 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Greenpower Energy's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Greenpower Energy's TSR, at -88% is higher than its share price return of -92%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Greenpower Energy shareholders are down 70% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 34% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before spending more time on Greenpower Energy it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.