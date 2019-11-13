If You Had Bought Guotai Junan International Holdings (HKG:1788) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 60% Loss, Today

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (HKG:1788) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 60% in that time. On top of that, the share price is down 5.2% in the last week.

See our latest analysis for Guotai Junan International Holdings

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Guotai Junan International Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 4.3% each year. The share price decline of 26% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. This increased caution is also evident in the rather low P/E ratio, which is sitting at 10.53.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1788 Past and Future Earnings, November 13th 2019 More

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Guotai Junan International Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Guotai Junan International Holdings, it has a TSR of -54% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.7% in the last year, Guotai Junan International Holdings shareholders lost 3.4% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2.9% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Guotai Junan International Holdings's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.