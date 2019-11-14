If You Had Bought H+H International (CPH:HH) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 141% Gain Today

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of H+H International A/S (CPH:HH) stock is up an impressive 141% over the last five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained -3.7%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 7.2% in the last thirty days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, H+H International became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the H+H International share price is up 49% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 27% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.05.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that H+H International has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between H+H International's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that H+H International's TSR of 188% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in H+H International had a tough year, with a total loss of 6.3%, against a market gain of about 23%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 24%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how H+H International scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

We will like H+H International better if we see some big insider buys.

