If You Had Bought Hifood Group Holdings (HKG:442) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 78% Loss, Today

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Hifood Group Holdings Co., Limited (HKG:442); the share price is down a whopping 78% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 45%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 18%.

Hifood Group Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years Hifood Group Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 38% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 40% per year. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. It's worth remembering that investors call buying a steeply falling share price 'catching a falling knife' because it is a dangerous pass time.

We regret to report that Hifood Group Holdings shareholders are down 45% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 14% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Hifood Group Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

