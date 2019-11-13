If You Had Bought Hoist Finance (STO:HOFI) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 43% Loss, Today

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Hoist Finance AB (publ) (STO:HOFI) shareholders, since the share price is down 43% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 39%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 30% in a year. Even worse, it's down 10% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Hoist Finance actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 11% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 12% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Hoist Finance more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Hoist Finance will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Hoist Finance's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Hoist Finance's TSR of was a loss of 40% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Hoist Finance shareholders took a loss of 30%. In contrast the market gained about 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 16% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.