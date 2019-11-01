If You Had Bought Hydratec Industries (AMS:HYDRA) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 110%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Hydratec Industries NV (AMS:HYDRA) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 110% in five years. In the last week the share price is up 1.5%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Hydratec Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 9.7% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 16% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Hydratec Industries the TSR over the last 5 years was 151%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Hydratec Industries shareholders are up 2.9% for the year (even including dividends) . But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 20% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. Before forming an opinion on Hydratec Industries you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

