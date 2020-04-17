If You Had Bought i2S (EPA:ALI2S) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 177%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is i2S SA (EPA:ALI2S) which saw its share price drive 177% higher over five years. In more good news, the share price has risen -1.0% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 10.0% in the last month.

We don't think that i2S's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years i2S saw its revenue grow at 2.3% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. So we wouldn't have expected to see the share price to have lifted 23% for each year during that time, but that's what happened. While we wouldn't be overly concerned, it might be worth checking whether you think the fundamental business gains really justify the share price action. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about i2S.

It's nice to see that i2S shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.8% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 23% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - i2S has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

