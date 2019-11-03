If You Had Bought Idsud (EPA:ALIDS) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 152%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Idsud (EPA:ALIDS) share price has flown 152% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. We note the stock price is up 1.4% in the last seven days.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Idsud was able to grow its EPS at 44% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 36% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 97.10, the market remains optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Idsud, it has a TSR of 156% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Idsud shareholders are up 13% for the year (even including dividends) . But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 13% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. Is Idsud cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

