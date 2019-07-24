If You Had Bought iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 27% Loss, Today

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR) share price is down 27% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 1.5%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 8.3% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 27% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Check out our latest analysis for iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, investors may be hoping that iMetal Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

iMetal Resources had cash in excess of all liabilities of just CA$195k when it last reported (February 2019). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 27% in the last year. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how iMetal Resources's cash levels have changed over time. You can see in the image below, how iMetal Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

TSXV:IMR Historical Debt, July 24th 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Investors in iMetal Resources had a tough year, with a total loss of 27%, against a market gain of about 1.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.