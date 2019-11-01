If You Had Bought InfoBeans Technologies (NSE:INFOBEAN) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Made 22%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the InfoBeans Technologies Limited (NSE:INFOBEAN) share price is 22% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 7.3% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow InfoBeans Technologies for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year, InfoBeans Technologies actually saw its earnings per share drop 10%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We doubt the modest 1.4% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. We think that the revenue growth of 8.0% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on InfoBeans Technologies's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for InfoBeans Technologies the TSR over the last year was 24%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that InfoBeans Technologies shareholders have gained 24% over the last year , including dividends . And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 16% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.