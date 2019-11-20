If You Had Bought Iris Clothings (NSE:IRISDOREME) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Made 35%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Iris Clothings Limited (NSE:IRISDOREME) share price is up 35% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 3.5% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Iris Clothings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Iris Clothings was able to grow EPS by 6.1% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 35% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NSEI:IRISDOREME Past and Future Earnings, November 20th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Iris Clothings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 35% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 5.2% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. Is Iris Clothings cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

