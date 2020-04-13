If You Had Bought Ivrnet (CVE:IVI) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 43% Loss, Today

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Ivrnet Inc. (CVE:IVI), since the last five years saw the share price fall 43%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 33%.

Given that Ivrnet didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Ivrnet reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 0.8% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline at a rate of 11% per year is disappointing. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. Without profits, its hard to see how shareholders win if the revenue keeps falling.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Ivrnet's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

We regret to report that Ivrnet shareholders are down 33% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Ivrnet (3 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

