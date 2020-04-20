If You Had Bought Jatenergy (ASX:JAT) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 271%

Jatenergy Limited (ASX:JAT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 271% in that time. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Jatenergy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Jatenergy has grown its revenue at 90% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 55% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Jatenergy's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Jatenergy's TSR, at 273% is higher than its share price return of 271%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Jatenergy returned a loss of 8.5% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 9.5%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 11% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Jatenergy has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

