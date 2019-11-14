If You Had Bought Jindal Drilling & Industries (NSE:JINDRILL) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited (NSE:JINDRILL) share price up 11% in a single quarter. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 62% after a long stretch. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Jindal Drilling & Industries became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We don't think that the 0.6% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. Arguably, the revenue drop of 21% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 6.1% in the last year, Jindal Drilling & Industries shareholders lost 37% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 17% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

