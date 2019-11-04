If You Had Bought Jindal Saw (NSE:JINDALSAW) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 44%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Jindal Saw Limited (NSE:JINDALSAW) share price is up 44% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 24% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 1.5% , including dividends .

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Jindal Saw achieved compound earnings per share growth of 78% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 2.51.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Jindal Saw has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Jindal Saw's TSR for the last 3 years was 55%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Jindal Saw provided a TSR of 1.5% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 3.8% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

