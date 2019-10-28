If You Had Bought John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 23% Loss, Today

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) share price is down 23% in the last year. That's well bellow the market return of 10%. Zooming out, the stock is down 22% in the last three years. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 3.5%.

View our latest analysis for John Menzies

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately John Menzies reported an EPS drop of 86% for the last year. The share price fall of 23% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. With a P/E ratio of 192.59, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

LSE:MNZS Past and Future Earnings, October 28th 2019 More

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on John Menzies's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, John Menzies's TSR for the last year was -20%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

John Menzies shareholders are down 20% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 10%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.1% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of John Menzies by clicking this link.

John Menzies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.