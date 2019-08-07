If You Had Bought Jura Energy (CVE:JEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 79% Loss, Today

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held Jura Energy Corporation (CVE:JEC) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 79% in that time. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 24%.

Jura Energy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Jura Energy saw its revenue increase by 29% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 27% throughout that time. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

TSXV:JEC Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.3% in the twelve months, Jura Energy shareholders did even worse, losing 7.1%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 27% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

