If You Had Bought Kalpataru Power Transmission (NSE:KALPATPOWR) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 195%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (NSE:KALPATPOWR) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 195% in five years. In the last week the share price is up 2.3%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Kalpataru Power Transmission managed to grow its earnings per share at 32% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 24% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Kalpataru Power Transmission has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Kalpataru Power Transmission stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Kalpataru Power Transmission the TSR over the last 5 years was 207%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kalpataru Power Transmission has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 37% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Is Kalpataru Power Transmission cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

