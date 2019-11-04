If You Had Bought Ki Group (BIT:KI) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 72% Loss, Today

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the Ki Group S.p.A. (BIT:KI) share price dropped 72% over five years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 42% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days.

Ki Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Ki Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 5.9% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 23% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Ki Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Ki Group's TSR of was a loss of 62% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

Investors in Ki Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 42%, against a market gain of about 19%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 17% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

