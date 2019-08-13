If You Had Bought Kilitch Drugs (India) (NSE:KILITCH) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 545% Gain Today

While Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited (NSE:KILITCH) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 14% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In that time, the share price has soared some 545% higher! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Kilitch Drugs (India) became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Kilitch Drugs (India) the TSR over the last 5 years was 547%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kilitch Drugs (India) has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 45% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Kilitch Drugs (India) scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

