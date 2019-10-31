If You Had Bought Leoch International Technology (HKG:842) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the Leoch International Technology Limited (HKG:842) share price dropped 62% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. Furthermore, it's down 12% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Leoch International Technology's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 4.8% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 17% per year, over the period. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 5.62.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Leoch International Technology, it has a TSR of -57% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Leoch International Technology shareholders are down 11% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 6.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 16% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Leoch International Technology by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

