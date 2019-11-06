If You Had Bought Livanis Publications (ATH:LIVAN) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 371%

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. Take, for example, the Livanis Publications SA (ATH:LIVAN) share price, which skyrocketed 371% over three years. On top of that, the share price is up 18% in about a quarter.

Because Livanis Publications is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Livanis Publications actually saw its revenue drop by 7.9% per year over three years. So it's pretty amazing to see the stock price has zoomed up 68% per year in that time. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. So there is a serious possibility that some holders are counting their chickens before they hatch.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ATSE:LIVAN Income Statement, November 6th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Livanis Publications shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 76% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 18% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

