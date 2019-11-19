If You Had Bought LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Made 84%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) share price is up 84% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 38% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 27% in the last year.

Given that LRAD only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last three years LRAD has grown its revenue at 26% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 22% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put LRAD on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

We know that LRAD has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think LRAD will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Investors should note that there's a difference between LRAD's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. LRAD's TSR of 84% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

We're pleased to report that LRAD shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 4.0% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research LRAD in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

