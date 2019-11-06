If You Had Bought LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 193%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) share price has soared 193% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 5.3%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 6.2% in the last thirty days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 24% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne the TSR over the last 5 years was 260%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 29% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before forming an opinion on LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

