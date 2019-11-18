If You Had Bought Magadh Sugar & Energy (NSE:MAGADSUGAR) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 40% Gain Today

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Magadh Sugar & Energy Limited (NSE:MAGADSUGAR) share price is up 40% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 3.8% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Magadh Sugar & Energy was able to grow EPS by 140% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 40% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Magadh Sugar & Energy as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 2.53.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Magadh Sugar & Energy boasts a total shareholder return of 42% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . That's better than the more recent three month gain of 8.2%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

