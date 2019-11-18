If You Had Bought Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 118% Gain Today

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 118% in five years.

View our latest analysis for Manhattan Bridge Capital

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Manhattan Bridge Capital managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 17% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:LOAN Past and Future Earnings, November 18th 2019 More

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Manhattan Bridge Capital's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Manhattan Bridge Capital's TSR for the last 5 years was 213%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Manhattan Bridge Capital's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 15%. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 26% per year. Although the share price growth has slowed, the longer term story points to a business well worth watching. Before spending more time on Manhattan Bridge Capital it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.