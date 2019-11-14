If You Had Bought Medivir (STO:MVIR B) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 80% Loss, Today

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Medivir AB (publ) (STO:MVIR B) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But spare a thought for the long term holders, who have held the stock as it bled value over the last five years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 80% in that time. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Medivir recorded just kr22,263,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Medivir has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Medivir has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Medivir had cash in excess of all liabilities of just kr68m when it last reported (June 2019). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 28% per year, over 5 years . You can see in the image below, how Medivir's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Medivir's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Medivir shareholders are down 26% for the year, but the market itself is up 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 28% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. If you would like to research Medivir in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

