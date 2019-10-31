If You Had Bought Melhus Sparebank (OB:MELG) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 14% Gain Today

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Melhus Sparebank (OB:MELG) share price is up 14% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around -5.9% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 8.2% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, Melhus Sparebank actually shrank its EPS by 0.2%.

Sometimes companies will sacrifice EPS in the short term for longer term gains; and in that case we may be able to find other positives. It makes sense to check some of the other fundamental data for an explanation of the share price rise.

We note that the most recent dividend payment is higher than the payment a year ago, so that may have assisted the share price. Income-seeking investors probably helped bid up the stock price. Furthermore, the revenue growth of 5.9% probably also encouraged buyers.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

OB:MELG Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Melhus Sparebank the TSR over the last year was 22%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Melhus Sparebank has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9.6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research Melhus Sparebank in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NO exchanges.

