If You Had Bought Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 225%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock is up an impressive 225% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 30% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Monolithic Power Systems managed to grow its earnings per share at 26% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 27%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Monolithic Power Systems has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Monolithic Power Systems's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Monolithic Power Systems, it has a TSR of 244% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Monolithic Power Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.7% over one year. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 28% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Before spending more time on Monolithic Power Systems it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

