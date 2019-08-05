If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Made 18%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) share price is 18% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 1.1% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 0.7% higher than it was three years ago.

See our latest analysis for NCR

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

NCR went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year. When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:NCR Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

We know that NCR has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think NCR will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that NCR shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Is NCR cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

But note: NCR may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.