If You Had Bought Nelcast (NSE:NELCAST) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 40% Loss, Today

Nelcast Limited (NSE:NELCAST) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 40% in the last year, well below the market return.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Nelcast had to report a 11% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 40% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 11.49.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Nelcast's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Nelcast shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 39%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Nelcast shareholders are down 39% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 8.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4.6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before forming an opinion on Nelcast you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

