If You Had Bought Odfjell Drilling (OB:ODL) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 77% Loss, Today

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. It must have been painful to be a Odfjell Drilling Ltd. (OB:ODL) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 77% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 67% lower than three years ago). Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 76% in the last 90 days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Odfjell Drilling share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 35%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Odfjell Drilling managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

OB:ODL Income Statement April 16th 2020 More

It is of course excellent to see how Odfjell Drilling has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Odfjell Drilling's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Odfjell Drilling shareholders did even worse, losing 77%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.6% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Odfjell Drilling is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

