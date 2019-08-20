If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 32%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 32% over five years, which is below the market return. However, if you include the dividends then the return is market beating. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 3.0% in that time.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, One Liberty Properties managed to grow its earnings per share at 0.6% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 5.7% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for One Liberty Properties the TSR over the last 5 years was 86%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that One Liberty Properties shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.3% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 13% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

