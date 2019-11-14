If You Had Bought Orege Société Anonyme (EPA:OREGE) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 80% Loss, Today

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But really bad investments should be rare. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Orege Société Anonyme (EPA:OREGE); the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 73% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Because Orege Société Anonyme is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Orege Société Anonyme saw its revenue grow by 43% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 42% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Orege Société Anonyme's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Orege Société Anonyme hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -78% exceeds its share price return of -80%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, Orege Société Anonyme shareholders lost 71%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 25% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of Orege Société Anonyme's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

