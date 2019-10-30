If You Had Bought Oricon Enterprises (NSE:ORICONENT) Stock Three Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 66% Loss, Today

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Oricon Enterprises Limited (NSE:ORICONENT) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 66% drop in the share price over that period. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 25% in the last year. The good news is that the stock is up 8.0% in the last week.

View our latest analysis for Oricon Enterprises

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Oricon Enterprises actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 58% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The company has kept revenue pretty healthy over the last three years, so we doubt that explains the falling share price. There doesn't seem to be any clear correlation between the fundamental business metrics and the share price. That could mean that the stock was previously overrated, or it could spell opportunity now.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NSEI:ORICONENT Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

If you are thinking of buying or selling Oricon Enterprises stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Oricon Enterprises shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends) , but the broader market is up 10%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 29% per year over three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Is Oricon Enterprises cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Of course Oricon Enterprises may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.