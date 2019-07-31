If You Had Bought Petro-king Oilfield Services (HKG:2178) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 94% Loss, Today

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited (HKG:2178) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 94%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 48% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 10% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 7.5% in the same timeframe.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Given that Petro-king Oilfield Services didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Petro-king Oilfield Services reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 31% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 42% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:2178 Income Statement, July 31st 2019

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.3% in the twelve months, Petro-king Oilfield Services shareholders did even worse, losing 48%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 41% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

