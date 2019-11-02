If You Had Bought pferdewetten.de (ETR:EMH) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 23% Gain Today

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, pferdewetten.de AG (ETR:EMH) shareholders have seen the share price rise 23% over three years, well in excess of the market return (15%, not including dividends).

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, pferdewetten.de failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 63% (annualized).

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

Languishing at just 1.7%, we doubt the dividend is doing much to prop up the share price. It may well be that pferdewetten.de revenue growth rate of 22% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for pferdewetten.de the TSR over the last 3 years was 27%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, pferdewetten.de shareholders took a loss of 0.7% , including dividends . In contrast the market gained about 8.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 8.3% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

