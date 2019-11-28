If You Had Bought Pharmadrug (CNSX:BUZZ) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 79% Loss, Today

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held Pharmadrug Inc. (CNSX:BUZZ) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 79% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Pharmadrug because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 46% in the last three months.

With just CA$294,788 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Pharmadrug to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that Pharmadrug can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Pharmadrug investors might realise.

Pharmadrug had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$4.4m when it last reported in June 2019, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived -79% in the last year , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Pharmadrug's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Pharmadrug's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

Given that the market gained 12% in the last year, Pharmadrug shareholders might be miffed that they lost 79%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 46%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

