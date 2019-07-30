If You Had Bought Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEMKT:PLYM) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PLYM) share price is 28% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 5.5% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Plymouth Industrial REIT for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Plymouth Industrial REIT isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Plymouth Industrial REIT's revenue grew by 70%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. While the share price gain of 28% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Plymouth Industrial REIT. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Plymouth Industrial REIT in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Plymouth Industrial REIT's TSR for the last year was 40%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Plymouth Industrial REIT shareholders have gained 40% over the last year, including dividends. We regret to report that the share price is down 0.4% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. Before spending more time on Plymouth Industrial REIT it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

