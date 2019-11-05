If You Had Bought Raj Television Network (NSE:RAJTV) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 65% Loss, Today

Raj Television Network Limited (NSE:RAJTV) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last quarter. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 65% in that time. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Raj Television Network became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The modest 0.2% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. It could be that the revenue decline of 7.9% per year is viewed as evidence that Raj Television Network is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:RAJTV Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 8.6% in the last year, Raj Television Network shareholders lost 8.9% (even including dividends) . Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 19% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. If you would like to research Raj Television Network in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

