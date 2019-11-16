If You Had Bought Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings (HKG:601) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 34% Loss, Today

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Limited (HKG:601) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 34% over a half decade. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 4.8%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

The modest 1.7% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Revenue is actually up 36% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings's TSR, which was a 32% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 7.4% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 7.5% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings scores on these 3 valuation metrics.