If You Had Bought Regeneus (ASX:RGS) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 54% Loss, Today

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 30% in the last month. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 54% after a long stretch. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

We don't think Regeneus's revenue of AU$1,452,776 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Regeneus has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Regeneus has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Our data indicates that Regeneus had AU$1.2m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in December 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived -14% per year, over 5 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. The image below shows how Regeneus's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 9.7% in the twelve months, Regeneus shareholders did even worse, losing 37%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 14% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Regeneus has 7 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

