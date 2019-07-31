If You Had Bought Sandfire Resources America (CVE:SFR) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Made 205%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Sandfire Resources America Inc. (CVE:SFR) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 205%. It's up an even more impressive 222% over the last quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 107% higher than it was three years ago.

With zero revenue generated over twelve months, we don't think that Sandfire Resources America has proved its business plan yet. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, investors may be hoping that Sandfire Resources America finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Sandfire Resources America investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

Sandfire Resources America had cash in excess of all liabilities of just CA$6.7m when it last reported (March 2019). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. It's a testament to the popularity of the business plan that the share price gained 205% in the last year, despite the weak balance sheet. You can see in the image below, how Sandfire Resources America's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). The image below shows how Sandfire Resources America's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

TSXV:SFR Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sandfire Resources America shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 205% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

