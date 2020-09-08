If You Had Bought Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 248% Gain Today

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last quarter. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 248% in that time. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

Sarepta Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Sarepta Therapeutics saw its revenue grow at 59% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 28% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Sarepta Therapeutics seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Sarepta Therapeutics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sarepta Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 46% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 28% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sarepta Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sarepta Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

