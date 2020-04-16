If You Had Bought Satu Holdings (HKG:8392) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 75% Loss, Today

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Satu Holdings Limited (HKG:8392); the share price is down a whopping 75% in the last twelve months. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Satu Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 29% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 13% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Satu Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Satu Holdings's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 7.3%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 75% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:8392 Income Statement April 16th 2020 More

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Satu Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Satu Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 75% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 29%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Satu Holdings (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.