If You Had Bought SDM Group Holdings (HKG:8363) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Made 92%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the SDM Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8363) share price is 92% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 3.0% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 21% in the last three years.

SDM Group Holdings isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, SDM Group Holdings's revenue grew by 51%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 92% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate SDM Group Holdings in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:8363 Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on SDM Group Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

It's nice to see that SDM Group Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 92% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 13% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

