If You Had Bought SHS Holdings (SGX:566) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 37% Loss, Today

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term SHS Holdings Ltd. (SGX:566) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 37% over a half decade. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 20% in the last year.

Because SHS Holdings is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years SHS Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 27% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 8.8% compound, over five years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. It is possible for businesses to bounce back but as Buffett says, 'turnarounds seldom turn'.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SGX:566 Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between SHS Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for SHS Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 21%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 6.6% in the last year, SHS Holdings shareholders lost 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4.6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

