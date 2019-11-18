If You Had Bought SingHaiyi Group (SGX:5H0) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 37% Loss, Today

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term SingHaiyi Group Ltd. (SGX:5H0) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 37% over a half decade.

While SingHaiyi Group made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over five years, SingHaiyi Group grew its revenue at 3.8% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Given the weak growth, the share price fall of 8.7% isn't particularly surprising. The key question is whether the company can make it to profitability, and beyond, without trouble. It could be worth putting it on your watchlist and revisiting when it makes its maiden profit.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SGX:5H0 Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, SingHaiyi Group's TSR for the last 5 years was -28%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SingHaiyi Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6.3% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. You could get a better understanding of SingHaiyi Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

